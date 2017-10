Getty Images

The Texans have ruled returner Tyler Ervin out for the rest of the game with a right knee injury.

Ervin injured himself on a first-quarter punt return.

Ervin had the one return for 4 yards. Will Fuller, returning from a broken collarbone that kept him out the first three weeks, took over Ervin’s role.

The Texans lead the Titans 14-0, having outgained them 124 to 17. Deshaun Watson has completed 6 of 8 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.