Tyrod Taylor making plays, Bills lead Falcons in second

AP

The Bills have shown so far this season they’ve got enough on defense to play with anyone.

And if Tyrod Taylor keeps making plays, they might be able to do more than that.

The Bills have largely held the Falcons in check, and Taylor’s touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews has given Buffalo a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

Taylor’s a clean 7-of-11 for 110 yards and a touchdown so far. The Bills need him to be efficient while they put together pieces on offense, and so far the results have been good during their 2-1 start.