Vikings fear ACL injury for Dalvin Cook

The Vikings lost to the Lions on Sunday, and they may have lost a promising rookie for the rest of the year.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that the team fears an ACL injury for running back Dalvin Cook, who suffered a non-contact knee injury while running the ball in the second half of the 14-7 loss to Detroit.

An MRI is coming on Monday, which may simply at this point be confirmation of whatever the physical examination of the knee revealed. In many cases, manipulation of the knee demonstrates the lack of stability that comes from a torn ACL. Sometimes the MRI contradicts.