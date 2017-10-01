Vikings fear ACL injury for Dalvin Cook

Posted by Mike Florio on October 1, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
The Vikings lost to the Lions on Sunday, and they may have lost a promising rookie for the rest of the year.

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that the team fears an ACL injury for running back Dalvin Cook, who suffered a non-contact knee injury while running the ball in the second half of the 14-7 loss to Detroit.

An MRI is coming on Monday, which may simply at this point be confirmation of whatever the physical examination of the knee revealed. In many cases, manipulation of the knee demonstrates the lack of stability that comes from a torn ACL. Sometimes the MRI contradicts.

55 responses to “Vikings fear ACL injury for Dalvin Cook

  2. The Star Tribune said he returned to the bench “without crutches wearing only a knee sleeve”. If that serious, it would seem a more serious treatment would be used.

  7. I know every team has injuries. And I’m not trying to be short-sighted, but they lost their starting QB and RB in 2016 (Bridgewater and Peterson). This year, they lose Bradford and Cook, freak knee injuries.

    Vikings have never been able to catch a break. Ever.

  12. While I’m a Packer fan, I can’t celebrate another player getting hurt, even if they’re on a hated division rival. That’s just classless. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’s back after they play the Packers in 2 weeks!

  14. packsupersoldier says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm
    Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Cook’s injury history a big reason why he fell to the 2nd round?
    //////
    Ok. You’re wrong. It was character issues, not injury issues.

  15. The Vikings new stadium is cursed. How else do you explain team’s bad luck since they moved?

  19. Should I Be Offended by Redskins? says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    ////////////
    I believe if you lose your starting QB’s and RB’s in two consecutive seasons, you’re allowed to state your team sucks due to injuries.

  22. filthymcnasty3 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:03 pm
    The Packers lost two of their RB’s and still beat our division opponent at home.

    Fortunately the Packers don’t make any excuses.

    ////////

    Really good point. Pack lost top 2 RBs, both early in the game, and beat a division opponent. Minnesota? Not so much. Thumbs up = truth, thumbs down = truth.

  23. GB puppets never seem to amaze me. The most ignorant, classless, pathetic fans in the NFL hands down. Congrats, you are the best at something after all.

  24. Breaking…. Vikings to trade 1st pick in 2018 & 2019to New Orleans Saints for Adrian Peterson, Peterson announces his retirement after trade.

  25. As a lifelong Vikings fan, sad to say but there’s another season down the drain!

    MN has scored 9 & 7 points in two of those last 3 games
    Defense may be top-5, top-7, but their offense is an inconsistent mess

  27. ad28bestever says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    GB puppets never seem to amaze me. The most ignorant, classless, pathetic fans in the NFL hands down. Congrats, you are the best at something after all.

    LOL, remember when Minnesota almost won….something? yeah me neither…..

  31. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The Vikings new stadium is cursed. How else do you explain team’s bad luck since they moved?

    No, they just suck.

  32. I hope it’s not an acl year but if it is I hope he makes a good recovery and gets back on the field. I’m a Packers fan but I hate seeing these injuries regardless of team.

  34. cribbage12 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:20 pm
  37. Good luck son. I hope this heals quickly and completely. It is far too early in your career to have to deal with this, but just like with Teddy, the Vikings Fans and most of the NFL fans will be pulling for you.

  38. The Packers lost two of their RB’s and still beat our division opponent at home.

    Fortunately the Packers don’t make any excuses. Yeah its pretty easy to look good when you have Rodgers back there. Without him you know your team would suck just sayin

  40. conormacleod says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:15 pm
  41. filthymcnasty3 says:
  43. BOYCOTT. THE KNEELERS
    —————————————————–

    You should probably avoid all football-related sites as well. The comments section in particular……

  44. Hoping the best for Dalvin Cook with this injury, never want to see a promising career derailed by injury.

  45. I would take a serious look at the field turf that they installed, I remember reading some grumblings about the manufacturer and the injuries related to their turf not only in US Bank but other stadiums in the NFL. The Viking’s list of knee injuries since the US Bank opened include Peterson, Bradford and now Cook, off the top of my head, I believe there has been at least 3 opposing players that have suffered knee injuries. That’s way too many for injuries for only have played 10 regular season games on it.

  48. cmr123 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 5:06 pm
    BOYCOTT. THE KNEELERS

    —–
    Why don’t you start by boycotting the NFL, Profootballtalk, and anything associated with the NFL? Don’t worry buddy we are all riiiiight behind ya!

  49. filthymcnasty3 says:
  51. Cody Laws says:
    October 1, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    That’s too bad, but hope he’ll be ok.

    63 17 Rate This

    \\\\\\

    17 people really don’t want him to be okay? Classy.

  52. We brought this bad karma on ourselves! Talking about GB being in 3rd place when we were all tied for 1st. Where are we now? Third place!! You can’t spell “Third” without “IR”.

  54. milkcan44 says:
