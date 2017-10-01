Week Four early inactives

Getty Images

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Saints and Dolphins squaring off in London and the next wave of games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. We’ll have all of the inactives from those games right here, so check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Bills at Falcons

Bills: T Cordy Glenn, G Vladimir Ducasse, DE Shaq Lawson, RB Joe Banyard, TE Khari Lee, DT Adolphus Washington, WR Brandon Tate

Falcons: LB Vic Beasley, T Ryan Schraeder, DL Courtney Upshaw, S Ricardo Allen, RB Terron Ward, OL Sean Harlow, LB Jermaine Grace

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Eli Rogers, S Mike Mitchell, T Jerald Hawkins, T Marcus Gilbert, LB James Harrison DT Daniel McCullers

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams, CB Jaylen Hill, WR Chris Moore, OL Tony Bergstrom, OL Dieugot Joseph, DE Chris Wormley

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, LB Jordan Evans, OL Christian Westerman, OL Trey Hopkins, WR Josh Malone, S Derron Smith

Browns: LB Jamie Collins, DE Myles Garrett, QB Cody Kessler, OL Zach Banner, OL Marcus Martin, WR Sammie Coates, DL Danny Shelton

Rams at Cowboys

Rams: S Lamarcus Joyner, QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, DB Dominique Hatfield, LB Ejuan Price, T Andrew Donnal, T Cornelius Lucas

Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Cooper Rush, RB Darren McFadden, CB Nolan Carroll, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Anthony Hitchens, DL Charles Tapper

Titans at Texans

Titans: S Johnathan Cyprien, WR Corey Davis, CB Kalan Reed, LB Josh Carraway, C Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DE David King

Texans: CB Kevin Johnson, C Greg Mancz, WR Braxton Miller, CB Marcus Burley, T Jordan Lamm, T Jah Reid, LB Ufomba Kamalu

Lions at Vikings

Lions: RB Dwayne Washington, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Kenny Golladay, S Don Carey, RB Tion Green, G Tim Lelito, LB Thurston Armbrister

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, T Rashod Hill, WR Rodney Adams, WR Stacy Coley, G Danny Isidora, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson

Panthers at Patriots

Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, DE Daeshon Hall, WR Curtis Samuel, CB Daryl Worley, QB Brad Kaaya, DE Bryan Cox, T John Theus

Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, T LaAdrian Waddle, WR Matthew Slater, OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris, LB Harvey Langi, S Brandon King

Jaguars at Jets

Jaguars: LB Lerentee McCray, WR Jaelen Strong, QB Ryan Nassib, RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Jalen Myrick, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls

Jets: RB Matt Forte, TE Jordan Leggett, QB Christian Hackenberg, T Brandon Shell, LB Josh Martin, TE Will Tye, CB Derrick Jones