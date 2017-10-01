Week Four early inactives

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Saints and Dolphins squaring off in London and the next wave of games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. We’ll have all of the inactives from those games right here, so check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Bills at Falcons
Bills: T Cordy Glenn, G Vladimir Ducasse, DE Shaq Lawson, RB Joe Banyard, TE Khari Lee, DT Adolphus Washington, WR Brandon Tate
Falcons: LB Vic Beasley, T Ryan Schraeder, DL Courtney Upshaw, S Ricardo Allen, RB Terron Ward, OL Sean Harlow, LB Jermaine Grace
Steelers at Ravens
Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Eli Rogers, S Mike Mitchell, T Jerald Hawkins, T Marcus Gilbert, LB James Harrison DT Daniel McCullers
Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, TE Maxx Williams, CB Jaylen Hill, WR Chris Moore, OL Tony Bergstrom, OL Dieugot Joseph, DE Chris Wormley
Bengals at Browns
Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, WR John Ross, LB Jordan Evans, OL Christian Westerman, OL Trey Hopkins, WR Josh Malone, S Derron Smith
Browns: LB Jamie Collins, DE Myles Garrett, QB Cody Kessler, OL Zach Banner, OL Marcus Martin, WR Sammie Coates, DL Danny Shelton
Rams at Cowboys
Rams: S Lamarcus Joyner, QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, DB Dominique Hatfield, LB Ejuan Price, T Andrew Donnal, T Cornelius Lucas
Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Cooper Rush, RB Darren McFadden, CB Nolan Carroll, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Anthony Hitchens, DL Charles Tapper
Titans at Texans
Titans: S Johnathan Cyprien, WR Corey Davis, CB Kalan Reed, LB Josh Carraway, C Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DE David King
Texans: CB Kevin Johnson, C Greg Mancz, WR Braxton Miller, CB Marcus Burley, T Jordan Lamm, T Jah Reid, LB Ufomba Kamalu
Lions at Vikings
Lions: RB Dwayne Washington, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Kenny Golladay, S Don Carey, RB Tion Green, G Tim Lelito, LB Thurston Armbrister
Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, T Rashod Hill, WR Rodney Adams, WR Stacy Coley, G Danny Isidora, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson
Panthers at Patriots
Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, DE Daeshon Hall, WR Curtis Samuel, CB Daryl Worley, QB Brad Kaaya, DE Bryan Cox, T John Theus
Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, T LaAdrian Waddle, WR Matthew Slater, OL Cole Croston, LB David Harris, LB Harvey Langi, S Brandon King
Jaguars at Jets
Jaguars: LB Lerentee McCray, WR Jaelen Strong, QB Ryan Nassib, RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Jalen Myrick, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls
Jets: RB Matt Forte, TE Jordan Leggett, QB Christian Hackenberg, T Brandon Shell, LB Josh Martin, TE Will Tye, CB Derrick Jones