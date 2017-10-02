Antonio Brown has “no regrets” for sideline outburst

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown lost his temper in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Ravens when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw an incomplete pass to running back Le'Veon Bell on a play that saw Brown running free in the middle of the field.

Brown went to the sideline, knocked over a Gatorade bucket and pushed offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s away after Haley put it on his shoulder while trying to talk. After the game, Brown said that he had “no regrets” and that “you just get a little frustrated” when things don’t go as expected.

“We won the game today. … It’s like a kid being excited for Christmas,” Brown said, via the Ravens website. “You work on it. You’re expecting that play on that day. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out, and you move on.”

The rest of the team also downplayed any fallout from Brown’s outburst with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calling Brown “very passionate” and saying that all is “fine now.”

Brown caught four passes for 34 yards a few days after Roethlisberger said he thought he’s been “zoning in” on Brown too much in the opening weeks of the season. He completed passes to five other players in Sunday’s win, which featured Le’Veon Bell running 35 times to lead the way on offense.