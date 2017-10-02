Bears promote wide receiver Tre McBride

Getty Images

The Bears promoted wide receiver Tre McBride from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Chicago originally claimed McBride off waivers Sept. 3 from the Titans. The Bears waived him Sept. 23 when linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski injured a pectoral muscle in order to promote John Timu off the practice squad.

McBride was inactive in Week 1 but played two offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in Week 2 against the Bucs.

He has played in 10 career games but has never caught a pass. He does have 10 kickoff returns for a 19.0 yards per return average.