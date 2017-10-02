Ben McAdoo worries about Giants “going numb”

Getty Images

The Giants lost again on Sunday, dropping them to 0-4 on the season and pushing preseason hopes of a return trip to the playoffs deeper into the recesses of the mind.

Stopping the losing skid will take better execution on the field in all three phases of the game, but coach Ben McAdoo pointed to something else when discussing his biggest concern about the team right now.

“It’s fight-or-flight time,” McAdoo said on a conference call, via NJ.com. “We have talented men of integrity in the locker room. It’s not going to be easy. But we have to go out there and we have to fight. I expect us to fight. We have character in the building, upstairs and down. I expect us to go out there and fight. The biggest thing I get concerned about is just guys going numb. We can’t go numb. We can never accept this. You’ve got to fight through it. You’ve got to work for that first one. Work for the first win.”

Keeping the team from checking out may be all that McAdoo can do at this point, but the organization will have to look at the bigger picture to figure out what led the team to fall on its face out of the gate and making sure that it changes before another season can go down the tubes before the season is a month old.