Bills release Walt Powell

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills released wide receiver Walt Powell, who was eligible to return from a four-game suspension. The league suspended Powell for violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Buffalo already was thin at the position after Jordan Matthews underwent thumb surgery.

Coach Sean McDermott sounded as if the Bills were giving serious consideration to practice squad wide receivers Brandon Reilly and Malchi Dupre.

“I feel good about them,” McDermott said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I like the guys we have on this team overall. Practice squad for us may be different than other teams. For us if we have guys on that roster and on our football team, practice squad in this case, who are working hard, we will look to bring them up if they give us a chance. We have some young guys on the practice squad.”

Powell, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Bills the past two seasons. He caught 14 passes for 142 yards along with three kick returns and a punt return. He played in four games with the Jets in 2014, returning 12 punts and eight kickoffs.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Bills release Walt Powell

  1. This is yet another great sign of things to come in Buffalo as Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are sending a strong message that if you get suspended, chances are good you will be gone. They are laying the foundation for a team that will be outstanding both on and off the field for years to come.

    Powell is no big loss. Brandon Reilly was superb during the preseason so much so that most fans (me included) were completely shocked when he didn’t make the final 53. Hope they bring him up. He’s like having another Chris Hogan…only better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!