Bills release Walt Powell

The Bills released wide receiver Walt Powell, who was eligible to return from a four-game suspension. The league suspended Powell for violation of the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Buffalo already was thin at the position after Jordan Matthews underwent thumb surgery.

Coach Sean McDermott sounded as if the Bills were giving serious consideration to practice squad wide receivers Brandon Reilly and Malchi Dupre.

“I feel good about them,” McDermott said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I like the guys we have on this team overall. Practice squad for us may be different than other teams. For us if we have guys on that roster and on our football team, practice squad in this case, who are working hard, we will look to bring them up if they give us a chance. We have some young guys on the practice squad.”

Powell, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Bills the past two seasons. He caught 14 passes for 142 yards along with three kick returns and a punt return. He played in four games with the Jets in 2014, returning 12 punts and eight kickoffs.