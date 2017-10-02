Cardinals fear Markus Golden suffered serious knee injury

Getty Images

Lost in the moments after their dramatic overtime win yesterday, the Cardinals may have lost their top pass-rusher.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals fear outside linebacker Markus Golden suffered ligament damage in his right knee.

He’s going to have an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury.

Golden led the Cardinals with 12.5 sacks last year.

He was replaced on the field yesterday by Kareem Martin, and it’s not a deep position. They might sign 54th man Philip Wheeler again, but they might adjust internally as well.

With inside linebacker Deone Bucannon’s return this week, they could put first-round rookie Haason Reddick outside, though he hasn’t practiced there.