Cardinals place Markus Golden on IR, sign Earl Watford

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed linebacker Markus Golden on injured reserve as expected Monday. Golden tore an anterior cruciate ligament Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

Arizona also announced the signing of offensive lineman Earl Watford and the release of offensive lineman Vinston Painter.

Watford played the past four seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 33 games with 12 starts. He played in a career-high 15 games last season and made 10 starts — seven at right guard and three at right tackle.

Watford signed with Jacksonville in the offseason, but the Jaguars released him Sept. 8.

He originally joined the Cardinals in 2013 as a fourth-round selection (116th overall) in the NFL Draft out of James Madison.

The Cardinals promoted Painter to the 53-player roster Saturday. He played four special teams snaps Sunday.

He signed with the team’s practice squad Sept. 14. Painter originally was a sixth-round pick of Denver in 2013 and has spent time with the Browns, Giants, Dolphins and Redskins as well as the Broncos and Cardinals.