Chargers growing frustrated with their home-field disadvantage

The Eagles certainly didn’t mind having so many fans in the stands for a road game yesterday.

As you might imagine, the alleged home team didn’t share such a charitable view.

The frustration among the Chargers seemed evident after they lost to the Eagles to fall to 0-4 in front of a crowd that didn’t seem to mind.

According to Jack Wang of the Orange County Register, a voice from inside the Chargers locker room yelled “Sixteen away-game season! Every game’s an away game!” after yesterday’s game.

Speaking one at a time, players tried to tread carefully, knowing there’s no need to alienate the (few) fans they do have in the Los Angeles area. Quarterback Philip Rivers, who has always been known for his great emotional restraint, chose his words carefully when asked if the team has squandered three early home games.

“Yeah, answering in that context, certainly,” Rivers said. “At the same time, I don’t think it’s — yeah, I better not. Yes, missed opportunity. I will stop.”

A follow-up question got Rivers to admit the crowd noise working against them was “certainly not ideal.”

“I don’t think, in a lot of ways, it compares to other teams having three home games,” he said. “Yeah, it’s tough.”

At least part of this is their own fault, as 4-0 teams are generally more popular than 0-4 ones.

“It’s sad when you’re home and it feels like it’s away,” running back Melvin Gordon. “When you’re 0-4, what can you expect?”

Until they get better at football or move into a stadium that allows traveling fans to be diluted by locals, the answer might be “not much.”