Chiefs miss field goal before halftime, trail Washington 10-7

The Chiefs’ new kicker didn’t get off to a great start with his new team, missing a field goal that would have allowed Kansas City to tie Washington at halftime.

Instead, Washington held onto its 10-7 lead as Harrison Butker‘s 46-yard try was wide right.

Butker was making his NFL debut, replacing Cairo Santos, who injured his groin.

Washington dominated the first half, outgaining Kansas City 120 to 36. It led 10-0, scoring on a 44-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Terrelle Pryor and a 19-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

But the Chiefs rallied in the second quarter.

By halftime, Kansas City had outgained Washington 200 to 179.

The Chiefs scored on a 17-yard pass from Alex Smith to tight end Travis Kelce with 1:54 remaining in the first half. They drove to the Washington 28 before intermission to set up Butker’s opportunity to tie it.

Cousins has completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Smith has gone 12-of-19 for 137 yards and a touchdown. Kelce has five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Smith is the Chiefs’ leading rusher, with four carries for 48 yards as Washington has limited Kareem Hunt to five carries for 24 yards.