Chiefs take first lead, 14-10, but Washington answers

AP

Alex Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:20 remaining in the third quarter to give the Chiefs their first lead, 14-10. Kansas City, which trailed 10-0 in the first quarter, took the second-half kickoff and went 79 yards in 10 plays.

The Chiefs were aided by two defensive penalties on Washington.

Bashaud Breeland was penalized 15 yards for a horsecollar tackle, and Junior Galette was penalized half the distance to the goal — 9 yards — for roughing the passer.

But Washington answered right back less than two minutes later as Ryan Grant scored on a 3-yard pass from Kirk Cousins. The touchdown was set up by a 69-yard catch-and-run by tight end Vernon Davis to the Kansas City 6.

Grant’s score with 7:42 remaining has Washington back in the lead, 17-14.