Chris Carson has fracture in leg, likely a high ankle sprain as well

AP

After Seahawks running back Chris Carson was carted off late in Sunday night’s victory over the Colts, coach Pete Carroll said that Carson had suffered a “significant” injury.

Carroll shared some more information about the nature of that injury Monday while appearing as a guest on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN in Seattle.

Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Carson suffered a fracture just below his knee and likely a high ankle sprain as well. Carroll said that tests are still being done to assess the severity of the injuries, but that Carson is “going to be out.”

The Seahawks got two touchdowns from J.D. McKissic last night and had a pair of running backs on the inactive list. Carroll said Monday that he’d be “shocked” if C.J. Prosise can’t play next Sunday and Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch, so the Seahawks should have options to go with Eddie Lacy in the coming weeks.