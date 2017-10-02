Chris Carson has fracture in leg, likely a high ankle sprain as well

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
After Seahawks running back Chris Carson was carted off late in Sunday night’s victory over the Colts, coach Pete Carroll said that Carson had suffered a “significant” injury.

Carroll shared some more information about the nature of that injury Monday while appearing as a guest on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN in Seattle.

Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that Carson suffered a fracture just below his knee and likely a high ankle sprain as well. Carroll said that tests are still being done to assess the severity of the injuries, but that Carson is “going to be out.”

The Seahawks got two touchdowns from J.D. McKissic last night and had a pair of running backs on the inactive list. Carroll said Monday that he’d be “shocked” if C.J. Prosise can’t play next Sunday and Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch, so the Seahawks should have options to go with Eddie Lacy in the coming weeks.

  1. I’m not assigning intent on this specific play, but those kind of tackles where the defender hangs on to the upper body of the ball carrier then swings his body into the ball carriers legs needs to be illegal.

  2. Those “kind” of tackles are called Hawk Roll Tackles…

    Developed, endorsed and TAUGHT.. by the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, and by Heads up.

  3. Lots of options, but sad for the young fellow who was doing a great job and showing he was developing into a Star. Hopefully we get to see him return (likely next season) at the same level. Hard to think he can hit the holes in the future with that same passion after that injury. Best wishes to him.

