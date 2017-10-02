Cowboys get David Irving back this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys need all the help they can get, so they can’t wait to see defensive lineman David Irving when the players return to The Star on Tuesday.

“The hope is to get him integrated and see how he’s doing,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “We haven’t seen him in four weeks, but hopefully he’s in shape and ready to go. We’ll try to integrate him into practice and just see how he is and take it day-by-day. He’ll be in tomorrow.”

The NFL suspended Irving four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Irving played 45.9 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, finishing with four sacks, five tackles for loss, 26 quarterback pressures, five passes defended and four forced fumbles.

He had eight tackles and a forced fumble in four preseason games.

“Hopefully he’s ready to go and in shape,” Garrett said. “He had a good training camp for us, had a good preseason for us. Hopefully in this time off, he’s done what he’s supposed to do each day to get himself ready to go.”

