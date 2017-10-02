Derek Carr hopes everyone’s right that his back is OK

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio described quarterback Derek Carr‘s injury as “back spasms” and indicated it wasn’t particularly serious.

Derek Carr, the owner of said back, wants to visit with a doctor just to make sure.

“I’m glad he knows,” Carr said, vis Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com. “That’s awesome. That sounds good to me.”

Carr left yesterday’s loss to the Broncos after being dragged down by the neck, twisting him awkwardly. He said he had x-rays during the game that were negative for structural damage, and he hopes he’s able to play this week against the Ravens.

“I just wanted some pain to wear off and just go from there,” Carr said. “I came in there and had them work on it. I tried to throw, but it just wasn’t ready. Yet. That’s not to say it won’t be. It just wasn’t ready today. I tried to do anything I could to be out there, but I just couldn’t do it. . . .

“(I don’t feel) too good, but neither does anyone in the NFL. We’re going to do the treatment and all those kinds of things. Y’all know me. It’s going to take a lot to keep me off the field.”

The Raiders sagged when their leader was injured (just like last year in the playoffs), as backup EJ Manuel was not able to save them.

“It felt like the whole sideline got its wind knocked out,” defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. said. “I talked to him after, and it was great to hear that he’s good. We’re not worried about it. We’re ready to go back to work.”

All the people who are now Carr telling Carr his back is fine certainly mean well, and we hope their backs feel loose and pain-free this morning when they wake up.