Derek Carr out 2-6 weeks with fracture in back

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss two to six weeks after suffering a fracture in his back.

Oakland coach Jack Del Rio announced today that Carr has a transverse process fracture.

“It could be as short as two weeks. It could be longer,” Del Rio said.

In 2014 two NFL quarterbacks suffered transverse process fractures: Tony Romo in a game, and Cam Newton in a car accident. Both missed one game. Carr’s brother David Carr also suffered an injury while playing for the Panthers in 2007 and also missed one game, and David Carr said today on NFL Network that his injury was “very similar” to the one his brother just suffered.

With Carr out, EJ Manuel will start for the Raiders on Sunday against the Ravens.