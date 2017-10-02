Doug Martin back on Bucs active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on October 2, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin‘s four-game suspension came to a slightly delayed end after Sunday’s victory over the Giants and he’s now back on the team’s active roster.

The Bucs officially made the move on Monday when they waived tight end Alan Cross to make room for Martin’s return. Martin will be eligible to practice with the team right away and can play against the Patriots in Thursday night’s game.

Martin served the first game of the suspension in Week 17 of last season, but had to wait to return until this week after the Buccaneers’ Week One game against the Dolphins was postponed.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said last week that the team will need to see how Martin practices and “how we are doing as an offense, how we are doing with our running game” before deciding how to use Martin. Jacquizz Rodgers ran 16 times for 83 yards on Sunday and has 40 carries for 165 yards overall this season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Doug Martin back on Bucs active roster

  2. The Bucs had planned since his off season to let him rehab and keep him. They didn’t want to draft another guy with Doug Martin on their team and oweing two or three more years. Rumors and hopes about Bucs drafting Dalvin Cook or getting A. Peterson were unfounded. Most smart Bucs fans and others already knew the duo is Martin/Rodgers, while growing Barber, and Sims in his contract year having a chance to prove himself. Nothing wrong with the Bucs running game in Tampa, thank you very much.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!