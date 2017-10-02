Doug Martin back on Bucs active roster

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin‘s four-game suspension came to a slightly delayed end after Sunday’s victory over the Giants and he’s now back on the team’s active roster.

The Bucs officially made the move on Monday when they waived tight end Alan Cross to make room for Martin’s return. Martin will be eligible to practice with the team right away and can play against the Patriots in Thursday night’s game.

Martin served the first game of the suspension in Week 17 of last season, but had to wait to return until this week after the Buccaneers’ Week One game against the Dolphins was postponed.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said last week that the team will need to see how Martin practices and “how we are doing as an offense, how we are doing with our running game” before deciding how to use Martin. Jacquizz Rodgers ran 16 times for 83 yards on Sunday and has 40 carries for 165 yards overall this season.