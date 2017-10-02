Eight Patriots on short-week injury report

Getty Images

The Patriots are on to Tampa Bay, and they don’t have much time to get there. At 2-2 and reeling defensively, the Patriots play again in three days. Eight names appear on the Monday injury report for their Thursday night showdown against the Buccaneers.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who practiced on a limited basis on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, again participated on a limited basis. He has missed the last two games with a rib injury.

Also practicing on a limited basis were cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), safety Brandon King (hamstring), receiver Matt Slater (hamstring), and tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle). Not practicing were cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and linebacker Elandon Robert (ankle).

For the Bucs (who didn’t actually practice), four players wouldn’t have practiced: linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), safety T.J. Ward (hip), and safety Keith Tandy (hip).