Eight Patriots on short-week injury report

The Patriots are on to Tampa Bay, and they don’t have much time to get there. At 2-2 and reeling defensively, the Patriots play again in three days. Eight names appear on the Monday injury report for their Thursday night showdown against the Buccaneers.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who practiced on a limited basis on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, again participated on a limited basis. He has missed the last two games with a rib injury.

Also practicing on a limited basis were cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), safety Brandon King (hamstring), receiver Matt Slater (hamstring), and tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle). Not practicing were cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and linebacker Elandon Robert (ankle).

For the Bucs (who didn’t actually practice), four players wouldn’t have practiced: linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), safety T.J. Ward (hip), and safety Keith Tandy (hip).

  2. Great. We have the worst defense in the league and Doug Martin is back for the Bucs.

  3. As a Pats fan you have to be concerned. The team has scored a lot of points but has a 2-2 record to show for it. The defense is the worst in the league, the numbers don’t lie, and Tom Brady is getting the crap knocked out of him. since the Chiefs came into Foxboro and ruined the Patriots Super Bowl party things don’t appear to be getting better and, here’s the toughest part, The Buffalo Bills are in first place in the AFC East.

    Can this all be fixed? You would think so but no one in New England has seem this level of dysfunction since Pete Carroll was our coach. By the way folks, did anyone happen to notice the Houston Texans score? Holy schneikees. Many upsets yesterday all over the league. Lots of astonishing home field losses and you start with the Pats and the Falcons. This is really up for grabs this year. Is this the year of the Chiefs? Stay tuned.

