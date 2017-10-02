Eric Fisher, Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley are active tonight

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have left tackle Eric Fisher, who will play with back spasms that kept him out of two days of practice. Kansas City listed him as questionable.

But left guard Parker Ehinger (knee) will not play, and neither will linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin).

The team already had ruled out linebacker Dee Ford (sore back) and center Mitch Morse (foot sprain).

The Chiefs’ other inactives are quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White and wide receiver Jehu Chesson.

Washington will have tight end Jordan Reed, who is active despite a chest/sternum injury. The team did keep three other tights active, too, with rookie Jeremy Sprinkle serving as insurance in case Reed can’t make it through the game.

Running back Rob Kelley (ribs), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and safety D.J. Swearinger (hamstring) also are active.

Washington’s inactives are: Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, offensive guard Tyler Catalina, cornerback Josh Holsey, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, wide receiver Brian Quick and running back Mack Brown.