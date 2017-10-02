ESPN having technical issues in Kansas City

The Simpsons/FOX

As ESPN prepares to broadcast Monday night’s game between Washington and Kansas City, the four-letter network has a four-letter-word problem. The broadcast from Arrowhead Stadium has, to use a technical term, crapped the bed.

It’s unclear what the problem is. And it’s unclear if/when the broadcast will be restored.

The situation reminded some (at least me) of when an XFL broadcast died early in the life of the league. It turned out that someone had forgot to gas up the generator.

Make your own suggestion regarding what happened below.

UPDATE 8:15 a.m. ET: Apparently, they gassed up the generator.