Harrison Butker game-winning field goal lifts Chiefs to 29-20 victory

AP

Harrison Butler’s first regular season NFL game ended with converting a 43-yard field goal to lift the Kansas City Chiefs over the Washington Redskins on Monday.

The fumble return by Justin Houston for a touchdown on a last-ditch lateral play was just the icing on the cake in Kansas City’s 29-20 victory.

Signed just this week off the Carolina Panthers practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Butker converted field goals of 26, 32 and 43 yards on the night. The final one allowed the Chiefs to remain undefeated as Butker split the uprights with just four seconds remaining to lift the Chiefs to victory.

Washington fumbled on the final play of the game, which Houston scooped for an additional, but unnecessary, six extra points that allowed the Chiefs to cover the seven-point spread of the game.

After Washington grabbed the early 10-0 lead, the Chiefs dominated much of the remainder of the game. Kansas City held possession for over 30 minutes during the final three quarters of regulation. Nevertheless, Washington managed to do enough to keep the game tied.

After Butker converted a 32-yard field goal with 4:51 remaining to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead, Kirk Cousins led the Redskins for a tying score. Cousins scrambled for 33 yards on the drive to move Washington into scoring range. Josh Doctson dropped a perfect pass from Cousins in the end zone that would have given Washington the lead. Instead, they had to settle for a 40-yard tying field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

That allowed the Chiefs to answer with a game-winning drive. Alex Smith connected with Albert Wilson while evading pressure outside the pocket for 37 yards to move into Washington territory. Another 10-yard pass to Chris Conley set up Butker’s 43-yard game-winning kick.

Kareem Hunt finished with his third 100-yard game in the first four games of his career, rushing for 101 yards on 21 carries for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce also posted a 100-yard receiving game with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown as Smith threw for 293 yards on the night for Kansas City.

Cousins finished with 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also led Washington in rushing with 38 yards on seven carries.