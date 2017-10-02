Hue Jackson denies rift with front office

Getty Images

Before the Browns fell to 0-4 in a 31-7 loss to the Bengals on Sunday, there was a report concerning issues between the personnel department and the coaching staff.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that owner Jimmy Haslam had a conference call with the personnel department designed to “instill confidence in them and allay fears” after coach Hue Jackson said following a Week Three loss that “you have to talk to [executive vice president of football operations] Sashi [Brown]” and the executive team about when asked if the team is built with winning now in mind. Haslam has said in the past that he thinks the Browns will be “a substantially better football team” in 2018 and 2019.

After the loss to the Bengals, Jackson was asked about the report and denied any issues exist with the front office.

“I know nothing about any of that stuff,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “People can say what they’re going to say. Let’s be honest, that has been the [reported] flavor of this organization for years. That doesn’t exist in our building at all. I know those things are going to come. You guys are going to ask those questions. I know nothing about that at all.”

Jackson’s right that losing records have gone hand in hand with organizational dysfunction or upheaval in Cleveland over the years, but they’ve avoided the upheaval since putting the current regime in place early in 2016. Winning a few games in the coming weeks would be a good way to continue avoiding it as well as avoiding further discussion of dissension behind the scenes.