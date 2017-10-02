Hue Jackson “not going to get caught up” in what others say about team

AP

After the Bengals rolled over the Browns on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Adam Jones said he’s a big fan of Browns coach Hue Jackson from their days together in Cincinnati but that he’s not sure if Jackson has enough talent to win games in Cleveland.

On Monday, Jackson was asked about Jones’ comment. He didn’t offer a direct answer to the question Jones raised in his comments while saying that he’s not spending time listening to outside voices might be saying about the team.

“I have a lot of respect for Adam and a lot of those players over there as you guys know, and they are going to feel the way they feel,” Jackson said. “We have work to do. That is all I can say. I am not going to get caught up into what anyone else is saying about our football team or where we are. We just have to continue to work and get better. That is what my focus is.”

Quarterback DeShone Kizer also fielded a question related to Jones’ comments and pushed back a little harder on the Bengals cornerback’s assessment of the Browns.

“He is not in our locker room,” Kizer said. “He doesn’t know what the talent looks like. He doesn’t know the grind that we put in. He doesn’t know the camaraderie that we have. I look forward to hearing his comments once we do figure this out.”

The Browns face the Bengals again later this year and Jones is signed through next season, so there will be opportunities for the Browns to show him that they’ve figured it out. They’ll need to figure it out first, of course, and that remains a long journey with no clear end point for the Browns heading into Week Five.