If Mariota misses time, why not Kaepernick?

Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will miss time after injuring his hamstring against the Texans on Sunday. If he does, here’s a radical thought: The Titans should add Colin Kaepernick.

Here’s reason No. 1: Kaepernick already should have been on the team.

Remember when some in the media were pushing the “all about football” angle regarding Kaepernick’s unemployment? You know, before Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear that it’s definitely not all about football? One of the arguments made in support of not signing Kaepernick was that his skills and abilities don’t match the skills and abilities of the offense run by the starter.

And, of course, the mobile Marcus Mariota has been backed up by a stiff-legged pocket passer named Matt Cassel.

Mariota spent much of the offseason recovering from a broken leg suffered last December, but it was Cassel and YouTube trick-shot artist Alex Tanney getting the reps. (They now have slow pro-style Tyler Ferguson on the practice squad.) Even Robert Griffin III would make more sense, given the team’s offense.

At this point, it makes less sense to add Kaepernick, if Mariota’s hamstring will require him to sit for a few weeks. The Titans can’t afford to fade behind the pack in the division, which currently has three teams at 2-2 and one at 1-3.

It would make too much sense for the Titans to make the move. Which likely means they never would. Whether it’s Kaepernick or Griffin or someone else with fleet feet (JFF), they need someone other than Cassel if they hope to run the offense the way Mariota does.