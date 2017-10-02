John Fox on QB change: A decision that needed to be made

Getty Images

Reports that the Bears pulled the plug on Mike Glennon‘s run as the team’s starting quarterback surfaced on Monday afternoon and the team confirmed them a short time later.

Head coach John Fox discussed the decision to go with Mitch Trubisky on WBBM on Monday night and called the move “a decision that needed to be made.”

“We had 10 giveaways in the first four games of the season and you can’t win games that way. It wasn’t just one guy’s fault but we need to move in a different direction,” Fox said.

Glennon, who Fox said will be the backup ahead of Mark Sanchez, was responsible for eight of those giveaways and the presence of the second overall pick in the draft had people discussing a potential change before the first of them. Trubisky will be working with the same group that Fox says needs to improve across the board, so there will likely be some tough sledding at times.

Fox said he’s excited to see Trubisky’s mobility and accuracy in game settings. Glennon completed 66.4 percent of his passes, but mobility isn’t high on the list of his attributes and the Bears are 28th in the league in net yards per passing attempt so there wasn’t much return on that accuracy. The Bears are hopeful that Trubisky can change that in the weeks, months and years to come.