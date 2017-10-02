Jordan Matthews needs thumb surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Getty Images

Jordan Matthews scored his first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill on Sunday, but it will be a while before he scores his second.

Matthews needs thumb surgery and will miss at least a month, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

Acquired in a trade this offseason, Matthews has quickly become the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver. With Matthews out, they’ll need to rely more on wide receivers Andre Holmes and Zay Jones.

The 3-1 Bills will also rely heavily on their running game. The Bills have three players who have gained at least 100 yards on the ground this year: LeSean McCoy has 68 carries for 216 yards, Mike Tolbert has 34 carries for 119 yards and Tyrod Taylor has 31 carries for 118 yards.