Josh Norman leaves with rib injury

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman injured his ribs late in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with 1:54 remaining in the half.

Norman tackled Chris Conley after a 21-yard gain before the two-minute warning. The Chiefs scored on the next play to cut Washington’s lead to 10-7.

Norman left the field working his right shoulder, making it obvious something was bothering him.

Quinton Dunbar replaced Norman.

Dunbar is playing in his 29th career game and has 38 tackles and two interceptions.