Kony Ealy gets game ball days after his sister died

Jets defensive end Kony Ealy had a big game against the Jaguars in Sunday’s overtime win and he did it after a week when there was a lot going on in his life away from the field.

After the game, the Jets shared pictures of Ealy in the locker room and announced that he’d received a game ball after missing two days of practice to be with his family following the death of his sister.

Ealy did not discuss his sister’s death after getting his hands on four Blake Bortles passes, including one that he batted into the air and then intercepted in the third quarter of the game. Bortles was able to tackle him before he got in the end zone, but the play set up a field goal that put the Jets up 20-10.

“I’ve done it before,” Ealy said, via the New York Post. “We needed a turnover. … I just had an opportunity to make a play on the ball.”

Ealy joined the Jets just before the start of the regular season after being waived by the Patriots.