Kyle Shanahan: Brian Hoyer “best thing” for 49ers at QB right now

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan insists the 49ers don’t have a quarterback controversy: Brian Hoyer is their starter. Rookie C.J. Beathard remains the backup.

“I don’t look at it like it’s Brian vs. C.J. right now,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I look at it as ‘What’s best for our team right now?’ And if I did feel that [a change at quarterback] was the best thing for our team right now, I wouldn’t hesitate at all. That would be an easy decision if I thought that was the best thing for our team right now.

“I don’t feel it is the best thing for our team right now, so that’s something I haven’t started to consider.”

The 49ers have not scored a touchdown in three of their four games. They are 26th in scoring.

Hoyer has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 858 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 67.9 passer rating.

“I think he needs to play better, and we need to play better around him,” Shanahan said.