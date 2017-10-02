Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out with knee injury

Getty Images

Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif got his leg rolled on by a teammate in the first quarter. He appeared to be pain as he grabbed his knee.

Duvernay-Tardif was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he left the field.

Kansas City already has ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

The Chiefs already were thin in the offensive line, and left tackle Eric Fisher is playing with back spasms. Guard Parker Ehinger (knee) and center Mitch Morse (foot sprain) are inactive.

Jordan Devey replaced Duvernay-Tardif.