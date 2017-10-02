Marcus Peters continues to sit for national anthem

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters continued to sit for the national anthem. He was the only player ESPN showed protesting Monday night.

But ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted that Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe also sat.

Washington players stood, most with linked arms.

Peters raised a clenched fist in protest during the national anthem last year. He rode a stationary bicycle while the Star Spangled Banner played in the preseason. He has sat down during the anthem since.

The president of a Kansas City police union reached out to Peters last month asking him to set aside his personal protest and become active in a new police-backed community outreach program, according to the Kansas City Star.

According to Rovell, 54 players didn’t stand for the national anthem this week compared to 180 last week.