Markus Golden tears ACL, out for the season

Getty Images

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams whose worst fears were confirmed today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden suffered a torn ACL yesterday and will be out for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals seemed to suspect as much last night, and now have to figure out how to deal without their best pass-rusher.

Golden had 12.5 sacks last year, and his absence will be difficult to fill for a Cardinals defense which already suffered a mass exodus in free agency this offseason.

They do still have Chandler Jones (who had 11.0 sacks last year, and 4.0 so far this year), but are going to be looking for a way to replicate the kind of pressure they had last year.