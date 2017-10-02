Mike Zimmer on Sam Bradford: His knee feels “better, but obviously we don’t know”

Getty Images

Mike Zimmer expressed hope Monday that Sam Bradford can return this week, but then, it’s the same thing the Vikings coach has said since Week 2.

The quarterback has missed the past three games with a knee injury.

“Again, it’s day-to-day,” Zimmer said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It feels better. Everything he is doing is feeling better, but obviously, we don’t know [when he will return].”

Bradford remains day to day with a bone bruise, which Dr. James Andrews confirmed during a visit Sept. 22. He did not practice at all last week after getting in a little work the previous two weeks.

Case Keenum played well in a 34-17 victory over Tampa Bay in Week 3, but with Keenum at quarterback, the Vikings scored only nine points in a loss to the Steelers in Week 2 and seven points in a loss to the Lions on Sunday. He has three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 94.4 passer rating.