Mike Zimmer on Sam Bradford: His knee feels “better, but obviously we don’t know”

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mike Zimmer expressed hope Monday that Sam Bradford can return this week, but then, it’s the same thing the Vikings coach has said since Week 2.

The quarterback has missed the past three games with a knee injury.

“Again, it’s day-to-day,” Zimmer said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It feels better. Everything he is doing is feeling better, but obviously, we don’t know [when he will return].”

Bradford remains day to day with a bone bruise, which Dr. James Andrews confirmed during a visit Sept. 22. He did not practice at all last week after getting in a little work the previous two weeks.

Case Keenum played well in a 34-17 victory over Tampa Bay in Week 3, but with Keenum at quarterback, the Vikings scored only nine points in a loss to the Steelers in Week 2 and seven points in a loss to the Lions on Sunday. He has three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 94.4 passer rating.

6 responses to “Mike Zimmer on Sam Bradford: His knee feels “better, but obviously we don’t know”

  1. The Vikings definitely lost because of Case. He missed a lot of throws and open guys. Not taking anything away from Detroit because they earned it. Thielen wide open in the end zone! Diggs wide open! Gotta play better than that.

  2. The stats don’t really tell the story on Keenum. The coaching staff is trying to minimize Keenum’s weaknesses with the play calling. But once teams got some film of him in the Vikings system they’ve game planned to counter that. I’m a Packer fan but I do feel bad for the Viking fans who were two pieces away from being dominant (QB, RB) but now those pieces are missing and another season is slipping away. And that has got to be frustrating as heck…

  3. Keenum has proven throughout his career that he can jump up with a great game every once in a while but he is inconsistent. I can’t see them being better than 7-9 if he has to play most of the season. The change in protection that he called when he got sacked on third and goal cost them the game yesterday, among other things.

  4. Being a Vikings fan hurts man. Some of these fan bases that brag about how good the team they follow are will never understand.

    Hopefully this is making me a stronger man, closer with my family and community, perhaps a bit more patient, hopefully I get SOMETHING out of this lifelong experience cuz, man, it never ends.

    One day, hopefully. Until than? Skol 😦

  5. Honestly, I’d rather have Keenum as a backup when compared to most other backups in the league. Remember, he’s a backup for a reason. He’s going to miss things. Most teams have backups who are dreadfully awful. Keenum is good enough to keep it afloat. Stop expecting him to be starting quality.

