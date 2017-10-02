Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Was Sunday’s win the biggest on the road for the Bills since 1993?

Dolphins CB Cordrea Tankersley was targeted often by the Saints.

CB Stephon Gilmore had a rough day for the Patriots.

RB Bilal Powell stepped up for the Jets on Sunday.

“Kind of laid an egg” is a polite description of what the Ravens offense did on Sunday.

Bengals LB Carl Lawson needs some dental work after a Sunday injury.

Signs of Browns progress were impossible to find on Sunday.

LB Ryan Shazier led the way for the Steelers defense against the Ravens.

Texans WR Will Fuller scored twice in his first appearance of the season.

Things went south for the Colts after halftime on Sunday night.

Did the Jaguars use RB Leonard Fournette effectively against the Jets?

Said Titans S Kevin Byard, “I know for a fact we weren’t executing the defense at all today.”

Running the ball on offense and playing tough on defense led the way to a Broncos win.

TE Travis Kelce would like to be a bigger target on Monday night.

The Chargers defense gave up 16 plays of at least 10 yards against the Eagles.

QB EJ Manuel saw his first playing time with the Raiders.

The Cowboys defense couldn’t stop Todd Gurley on Sunday.

Poor tackling is among the problems for the Giants defense.

Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount ran with purpose in Sunday’s win.

RB Chris Thompson has become the Redskins’ top playmaker.

Things aren’t working with Mike Glennon, but the Bears can salvage their quarterback situation with Mitch Trubisky.

The Lions defense had a good day against the Vikings.

Five things we’ve learned about the Packers.

It looks like Latavius Murray will get his shot as the Vikings’ top running back.

The Falcons failed to account for Bills TE Charles Clay on a couple of big plays.

RB Jonathan Stewart became the top rusher in Panthers history.

Rookie RB Alvin Kamara made a big impact for the Saints in London.

Buccaneers rookie TE O.J. Howard scored his first NFL touchdown.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald added to his highlight reel in overtime on Sunday.

K Greg Zuerlein was a big part of Sunday’s Rams win.

49ers DE Elvis Dumervil got his 100th and 101st career sacks on Sunday, but didn’t feel like celebrating after a loss.

The Seahawks had some new names making plays on Sunday night.