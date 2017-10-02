Odell Beckham “all right” after finger, ankle injuries Sunday

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham won’t be the subject of any hand wringing because of his celebrations this week because he never got in the end zone during the team’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Beckham did catch a pass on a two-point conversion late in the game, but he’d stepped out of bounds before coming back in to catch it so the points didn’t count and the Bucs were in position to win the game rather than tie it on Nick Folk‘s last second field goal. With no celebrations to discuss, any focus on Beckham this week will likely be based on his health.

Beckham dislocated his right index finger in the second quarter of the game and had it repaired on the sideline. He also left twice in the fourth quarter after tweaking the ankle he hurt in the preseason, but returned to the lineup each time.

“It’s good. I came down in kind of the same motion that injured it. But came out of it fine,” Beckham said, via ESPN.com. “At the moment, the pain that you go through right then and there … you’ll overcome it. Just at the time, it was something that scares you for a second. It’s the same motion that happened, so … I’ll be all right.”

Beckham missed the first game of the season as a result of the initial ankle injury. The fact that he returned on Sunday would seem to be a good sign, although it will be something to monitor as the week progresses and the Giants prepare for an 0-4 derby against the Chargers.