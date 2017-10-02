Panthers expect Kurt Coleman to miss a month

Getty Images

The Panthers saw safety Kurt Coleman leave the game with a knee injury in the first half on Sunday and they expect it will be a while before he’ll be back in the lineup.

The team says Coleman sprained his left MCL and will miss a month while he recovers.

Coleman has started all four games for the Panthers this season and has only missed two games since joining the team in 2015. He has 20 tackles this season.

Coleman was replaced by rookie Demetrious Cox. Cox hurt his ankle on Sunday, but the expectation is that he’ll be able to play alongside Mike Adams against the Lions this Sunday.