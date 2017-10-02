PFTPM podcast: Five-Down Territory

PFTPM

The new PFTPM podcast has a new Monday feature. Dubbed Five-Down Territory, it’s a simple structure for getting through five different stories emerging from the Sunday that was, in roughly 30 total minutes.

The Week Four edition of Five-Down Territory can be heard here.

New episodes will be posted of the PFTPM podcast on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, maybe Thursday (if people actually start listening to it), and Mondays when I get back from NBC’s Connecticut studio early enough to do it.

If you have any suggestions for topics or segments or features, I’m neither above nor below stealing them.