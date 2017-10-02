Raiders have no plans to add a quarterback, for now

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has not back spasms but a fractured transverse process (the thin spikes on the vertebrate) in his back. He’ll miss two to six weeks, and the Raiders could be cooked without him.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Raiders have no plans to add another quarterback for now, opting to stick with EJ Manuel and Connor Cook. (Stop laughing.)

At 2-2 and in third place in the AFC West, the Raiders can’t afford to continue their sudden tailspin.

Oakland has three straight home games — Raiders, Chargers, Chiefs — before going on the road to face the Bills and Dolphins. The Raiders then have a bye in Week 10.

Last year, Connor Cook started a wild-card playoff game after Carr suffered a broken leg in Week 16. It didn’t go well. How well the next few weeks go could determine how well the season goes, especially with the 3-0 Chiefs and 3-1 Broncos already in front of them.