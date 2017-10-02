Raiders, NFL donate to Las Vegas Victims’ Fund

Getty Images

The NFL and Raiders are lending support to the Las Vegas community to support the victims’ families and survivors of Sunday’s shooting.

The NFL Foundation will match the Raiders’ $50,000 contribution to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Clark County Commissioner Chair Steve Sisolak started the fundraiser to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The NFL Foundation will contribute an additional $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with blood drives and other relief efforts in Las Vegas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking event,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, via a statement. “We are grateful for the first responders who bravely helped those in need.”

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund has raised more than $1.2 million. You can donate here.