Rees Odhiambo out of hospital with bruised sternum, not cardiac contusion

Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo checked out of the hospital on Monday after being hospitalized Sunday night after experiencing shortness of breath in the locker room after Seattle’s 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Odhiambo has a bruised sternum, refuting an earlier report from ESPN that he had sustained a cardiac contusion, i.e. a bruised heart.

“He’s been released from the hospital,” Carroll said. “They took a good look at him. He does not have a bruised heart, which was out there. Whatever, somebody made that up. That isn’t what he has. He’s got a bruised sternum and he’s fine in all ways. We’re not sure what that means for the week but it’s nothing beyond that.”

Odhiambo had been injured in the third quarter when Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard blocked him in the chest on an interception return by Malik Hooker. Odhiambo didn’t miss a snap and was able to return to the game on Seattle’s next possession. After the game, he began experiencing shortness of breath and needed assistance from the medical staff in the locker room. He was tended to for at least 15 minutes before a stretcher was brought in to take his to the hospital for evaluation.

“He played a pretty good football game, particularly under the circumstances,” Carroll said. “Russell (Wilson) said afterward that he could see him in the huddle that he was struggling and didn’t know what it was all about, but he was just struggling to catch his breath. It was gallant, it was a great effort.

Matt Tobin or Isaiah Battle would likely be the two options available to Seattle should Odhiambo be unable to play this week against the Los Angeles Rams. Neither Tobin or Battle were with the team when the preseason began as both were acquired via trade prior to the start of the regular season.