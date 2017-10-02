Rees Odhiambo taken to hospital with chest injury

Getty Images

The Seahawks beat the Colts convincingly on Sunday night, but any postgame celebration was tempered when one of their players needed medical attention in the locker room.

Left tackle Rees Odhiambo got hit in the chest by Colts defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard during a Malik Hooker interception return in the third quarter of the game and had the wind knocked out of him. Odhiambo had trouble breathing again in the team’s locker room after the game and was taken out on a stretcher to go for further evaluation.

“He got hit in the chest and he had some trouble breathing, so they had to take care of him tonight and make sure he’s OK and do all the precautionary stuff,” head coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR. “So he will be in the hospital for the night just to be checked out.”

Odhiambo took over at left tackle after George Fant tore his ACL this summer.