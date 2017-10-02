Report: Bears will start Mitch Trubisky this week

Getty Images

The Bears left the door open to a quarterback change after last Thursday’s loss to the Packers and it appears they are going to walk through it this week.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will bench Mike Glennon and start Mitch Trubisky, who they traded up to take with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

The move is not a particularly surprising one after Glennon’s four turnovers against Green Bay and eight turnovers in the first four games of the season. While coach John Fox stressed that quarterback is one of 11 offensive positions and that there’s need for improvement across the board, it was getting harder and harder to believe that Glennon was being held back by his teammates.

The Bears will host the Vikings next Monday night, which gives Trubisky an extra day to prepare for his regular season debut.