Report: Cliff Avril out “awhile” with neck injury

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril has “serious stingers” that forced him to leave the Sunday’s game against the Colts, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Avril will be out “awhile,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Avril injured his neck when Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett accidentally hit Avril’s chin with his foot.

He is experiencing “some numbness down his arm,” per Rapoport.

Avril has not missed a game since 2013, and he sat out only one that season. He has missed only eight games in 10 seasons.

Marcus Smith played a season-high 27 defensive snaps in Avril’s absence. Smith’s strip-sack led to Bobby Wagner‘s touchdown return.

Seattle signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson off the Rams’ practice squad Monday.