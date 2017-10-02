Report: Deyshawn Bond tore his quad on Sunday night

AP

The Colts opened the season with Deyshawn Bond as their starting center because Ryan Kelly was recovering from a foot injury and they had to turn to Adam Redmond on Sunday night when Bond left the game with an injury.

It doesn’t sound like Bond will be back anytime soon. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bond tore the muscle connecting his quad to his kneecap and will have surgery.

Kelly returned to practice last week on a limited basis before being scratched from the lineup on Friday. Assuming his foot held up well with that workload, a step up in practice work this week could be in the cards and a return to action could come against the 49ers next Sunday.

That would be a positive development for the Colts under any circumstances, but it would be a particularly good bit of news now that Bond is apparently out of the picture.