Report: Josh Norman will miss “a couple of weeks” with rib injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Josh Norman has a “significant” rib injury and will miss a “couple of weeks,” Washington coach Jay Gruden told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Norman tackled Chris Conley after a 21-yard gain before the two-minute warning. He left holding his ribs and went to the locker room with 1:54 remaining in the first half.

Quinton Dunbar replaced Norman.

Washington also downgraded running back Rob Kelley (ankle) to doubtful. Linebacker Martrell Spaight left early in the third quarter.

Washington did get left tackle Trent Williams (knee) back on the field.