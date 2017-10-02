Report: Ramon Humber believed to have broken hand

Getty Images

The Bills defense did a good job against the Falcons in Sunday’s 23-17 win that moved them to 3-1 on the season, but they may have to keep it up in Week Five without one of their starting linebackers.

Ramon Humber left Sunday’s game and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is believed that he broke his hand. He adds that Humber is expected to miss time, although we’ve seen players play with clubs in the past depending on the circumstances.

Humber is in his second year with the Bills and his ninth NFL season overall, but he’s spent most of that time as a reserve and special teams player. He has started all four games for the Bills this year, though, and has 37 tackles in those appearances.

Matt Milano took over for Humber on Sunday and had four tackles in the game.