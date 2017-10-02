Seahawks place Chris Carson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed running back Chris Carson on injured reserve Monday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Seattle signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson to take his place, per Bob Condotta‏ of The Seattle Times.

Coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show that X-rays revealed a fracture in Carson’s leg.

“Last night when they did the initial X-rays, his ankle was fine,” Carroll told Brock Huard and Mike Salk on 710 ESPN. “And they didn’t see anything cracked there. But he’s got a fracture that’s way up just below his knee. It’s not a displaced one and all that. But because of the torque, the way it happened, it was not in the area they were focusing on. And so I told the team he didn’t have a broken leg, and everybody was excited about that for him. But he does.”

Carroll said he expects Thomas Rawls, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, to take on an increased load. Eddie Lacy had 11 carries for 52 yards against the Colts, while J.D. McKissic had four carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and appeared in three games last season. Jefferson, who was on the Rams’ practice squad, provides insurance behind Cliff Avril, who left Sunday’s game with a neck injury.