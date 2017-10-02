Seahawks’ Rees Odhiambo remains hospitalized with cardiac contusion

Getty Images

Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo suffered a blunt cardiac injury on Sunday night and remains hospitalized.

Odhiambo is believed to have suffered a cardiac contusion, or a bruised heart, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The injury appeared to take place when Odhiambo was hit by Colts defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard on an interception return. Odhiambo had to be attended to by the medical staff after that play, but he returned to the field on the Seahawks’ next offensive possession and stayed in the game. He played every offensive snap but was hospitalized afterward.

Odhiambo is the second Seahawks left tackle to suffer a serious injury this season. They have already lost left tackle George Fant to a torn ACL.