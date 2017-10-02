Their 3-1 start has Rams feeling a new feeling

Getty Images

The Rams have been 3-1 before, but watched it unravel in a hurry.

So while there’s plenty of reason to be cautious, they can’t help but feel good about the position they’re in, mostly because it feels so different this year.

“Hell yeah!” defensive lineman Aaron Donald said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“We keep playing like this, we can do some special things,” Donald added. “We have to keep it going.”

Finishing 4-12 last year was a quick remainder of how quickly things can turn, but they believe that under new coach Sean McVay, things are very different.

With running back Todd Gurley looking like the guy they invested a top-1o pick in 2015, and kicker Greg Zuerlein staying perfect with seven more field goals, and quarterback Jared Goff playing efficiently, and a defense coming together under new coordinator Wade Phillips, there’s a lot to like about the direction they’re pointing.

But McVay wants to make sure they don’t get too far ahead of themselves, and Gurley’s seen enough to have perspective.

“It’s only the beginning,” Gurley said. “We’ve been here last year at 3-1 and only won one game after that so we got to keep that in mind as well. We’ve definitely got to keep moving forward and just get better every week and don’t get complacent.”

The fact they have a competent offense this year (scoring at least 35 in each of their wins) is the most obvious example, but the Rams look like legitimate contenders in their division.